Man Utd and Chelsea keen on Ferland Mendy

Chelsea and Manchester United are eyeing a move for Real Madrid defender Ferland Mendy this summer, according to a report from Mundo Deportivo via SportWitness.

The 28-year-old defender could be on his way out of the Spanish club in the summer and the two English giants would be willing to provide him with an exit route.

Real Madrid have been linked with a move for Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies and the Canadian international is expected to be first choice at the club if he joins.

Mendy currently occupies the left-back spot at Madrid but he’s likely to be sold in the summer with Fran Garcia used as the understudy to Davies – should he join from Munich.

Chelsea and Manchester United have been alerted to the situation with SportWitness citing a report from Mundo Deportivo that claims the England pair are keen on signing Mendy this summer.

Both clubs need defensive reinforcements and the Frenchman could prove to be a superb addition. He has the experience and the quality to do well in the Premier League and he could improve both teams.

Mendy is valued at £17 million by Transfermarkt and will have only 12 months left on his contract in June, so he could be available at a reasonable price.

Ferland Mendy would improve both clubs

Marc Cucurella has been underwhelming since his move to Chelsea and the Blues might need to replace him in the coming months. Mendy could prove to be an upgrade on the Spaniard.

At Manchester United, he could be a more reliable option compared to Luke Shaw. The England international has had his fair share of injury problems and his availability remains a concern. Although the Red Devils have Tyrell Malacia at their disposal as well, he has barely played for them this season.

Mendy would be a terrific signing but it remains to be seen whether the likes of Chelsea or Manchester United can get a deal done. The opportunity to move to the Premier League at this stage of his career could be an exciting one for the French defender so he could be open to joining Chelsea or United if they agreed a fee with Madrid.