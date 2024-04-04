Man Utd enter race to sign Giovanni Di Lorenzo



According to Italian outlet Il Mattino, Manchester United have joined Aston Villa in the race to sign Napoli right-back Giovanni Di Lorenzo this summer.

The Red Devils are expected to invest on a new right-back during the next transfer window with the uncertainty surrounding the future of Aaron Wan-Bissaka. The 26-year-old will enter the final year of his contract this summer and there are no discussions over a possible renewal.

Il Mattino report that Man United and Villa are now vying for the signature of Lorenzo, who could be open to parting ways with Napoli, just months after signing a new contract. The Premier League clubs have already contacted his entourage and he has offers on the table from both.

Experienced ace

Diogo Dalot has cemented his spot as the regular choice from the right-back position. Aaron Wan-Bissaka has started the past few games for Man United, but he has featured as a left-back. If the club can’t sort out a new deal with Wan-Bissaka, they are bound to sell him and find a replacement.

Lorenzo could be an ideal acquisition for the Red Devils with his experience. The 30-year-old has been a mainstay for Napoli in the right-back role with several stand-out displays. This season, he has registered 2 goals and 7 assists from 40 outings but has also impressed with his ball-playing skills.

The Serie A winner has also caught the eye with his tackling and ball recoveries. He has all the attributes to succeed in the Premier League and could be available for a decent transfer fee. Villa also hold an interest in his services, but United should have the upper hand with their huge reputation.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS recently took control of the club from the Glazer family. They are already making plenty of changes in the backroom staff with high-profile additions and things look positive for the future. The club could be more cautious with their transfer spending and may not splash the cash on a single player.