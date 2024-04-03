[Teams] Arsenal vs Luton Town: Confirmed line-ups as Arteta rotates his squad

Arsenal will be looking for a win to move back to the top of the Premier League table for at least 24 hours when they take on Luton Town at the Emirates Stadium tonight.

The Gunners slipped to second in the table at the weekend after drawing 0-0 away to Manchester City. Liverpool’s 2-1 win over Brighton earlier in the day meant they are now two points clear at the top with nine games remaining.

Mikel Arteta knows his side cannot afford to slip up tonight but he’s still opted to make several changes to his starting eleven as the Spanish coach needs to manage his squad during this hectic period of the season.

David Raya retains the gloves and starts in goal once again for Arsenal while Ben White, Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba all keep their places in the back four. However, Jacub Kiwior drops to the bench with Oleksandr Zinchenko recalled to start at left-back.

Declan Rice is given a rest as he drops to the bench while Jorginho is also named among the Arsenal substitutes. Thomas Partey is recalled to start after returning to full fitness recently while Emile Smith Rowe makes a rare start for the Gunners. Martin Odegaard captains the side once again.

Bukayo Saka picked up a knock against City and was forced off midway through the second half. He’s failed to recover in time as Saka isn’t even named in the squad against Luton this evening. Reiss Nelson is therefore handed a rare start on the right flank.

Gabriel Martinelli made his return from injury at the weekend but he remains on the bench. Gabriel Jesus is rested with Leandro Trossard coming in on the left while Kai Havertz keeps his place up front.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Arsenal

Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Partey, Odegaard, Smith Rowe; Nelson, Havertz, Trossard

Subs: Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, Kiwior, Rice, Jorginho, Vieira, Jesus, Martinelli, Nketiah.

Luton

Kaminski; Kaboré, Mengi, Hashioka; Onyedinma, Mpanzu, Barkley, Doughty; Clark, Townsend, Morris.

Subs: Shea, Berry, Woodrow, Chong, Krul, Johnson, Nelson, Piesold, Chigozie