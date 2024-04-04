Man Utd eyeing deal for Monaco ace Youssouf Fofana



According to Italian outlet Calciomercato, Manchester United are one of the clubs interested in signing Monaco midfielder Youssouf Fofana during the next transfer window.

The Red Devils are on the search for a new holding midfielder with the inconsistent performances of Casemiro and Sofyan Amrabat. Casemiro has been hampered by several injuries this campaign and the Brazilian star has looked far from his best after a brilliant debut season with the club last season.

Amrabat was fancied to make a big impact after his season-long loan move from Fiorentina at the start of the season, but he has spent most of his time on the bench. Man United will want to invest in the no.6 position this summer and Calciomercato claim that they are in the mix to land Fofana from Monaco.

The source claim that AC Milan are also interested in his services, but they face strong competition from the English top-flight. United and West Ham are mentioned as the teams to watch out for. Monaco are unlikely to block Fofana’s exit so long and seem prepared to sanction his sale for £26 million.

Quality midfielder

United have seen the breakthrough of Kobbie Mainoo in midfield this season, but they are lacking a good defensive partner alongside him. Casemiro has been in-and-out of the line-up amid his injury problems. Whenever he has played this campaign, he has been unconvincing and could be past his prime.

Fofana would be a quality signing for the Red Devils and could be considered as a replacement for the Brazilian. He has similar attributes as the former Real Madrid man. He is strong in tackles and duels like Casemiro. The Frenchman is superb in tracking back and has made 7.3 recoveries per league game.

With the huge price tags over the past few years, £26 million seems a bargain fee for a player, who is in the playing in the peak of his career at Monaco. He may require some time to adapt to the higher intensity of Premier League football and could become a key player for United within a short period.