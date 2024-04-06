Man Utd join the race to sign Khephren Thuram

Manchester United have joined Arsenal and Liverpool in the race to sign OGC Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram this summer, according to HITC.

The 23-year-old French midfielder has the attributes to develop into a top-class player and his performances have put him on the radar of multiple English clubs. The report says Arsenal and Liverpool have shown a keen interest in the midfielder, while the likes of Tottenham and Newcastle have also been linked.

However, Man Utd are the latest club to express their interest. Thuram is valued at £30 million by Transfermarkt but Nice may look for more and create a bidding war between the interested clubs this summer.

At Manchester United, he could replace Sofyan Amrabat – who is set to leave the club in the summer. The Red Devils are unlikely to make his loan move permanent after an underwhelming season.

Thuram would add creativity, drive and defensive cover to the United side. The Frenchman has all the attributes to develop into a complete midfielder with the right guidance.

He was linked with the move to the Premier League at the start of the season but a switch didn’t materialise. He has proven his quality in the French league and a move to England would be a major step up in his career. He will look to prove himself at a high level against the best players in the world.

Arsenal and Liverpool want Thuram

Thuram would be a terrific signing for Man Utd, however, they face competition from Arsenal, Liverpool and others. The Frenchman has the quality to improve all three clubs and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.

Arsenal need to bring in a quality central midfielder especially if they decide to part ways with Thomas Partey in the summer. Thuram could form a quality partnership with Declan Rice at the heart of their midfield.

Arsenal have done well to nurture talented young players over the years and they could play a key role in the development of the Nice midfielder as well.

Meanwhile, Liverpool will need to add more quality to the side especially if Thiago Alcantara moves on in the summer. He will be a free agent at the end of this season and the contract extension seems unlikely right now.

Arsenal and Liverpool would be tempting destinations for Thuram, but Man Utd could be favourites due to their new owners – INESO – also owning a majority stake in Nice.