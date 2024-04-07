Arsenal ready to offer lucrative wages to Joshua Zirkzee

Arsenal have been linked with a move for Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee and they are prepared to offer him a lucrative contract, according to a report from Gianluca Di Marzio.

The Italian journalist has revealed that Juventus and Bayern Munich are also keen on Zirkzee but Arsenal are ready to offer him a salary of £5.2 million per season (£100k-a-week) in order to lure him to the Premier League.

The 22-year-old has been in impressive form this season scoring 11 goals across all competitions and picking up six assists along the way.

It is no secret that Arsenal need a quality striker to lead the line for them next season. Gabriel Jesus has been disappointing this season and the Brazilian will have to be replaced if Arsenal want to compete on all fronts.

Zirkzee is highly rated across Europe and he could prove to be a quality acquisition. The Dutchman has the potential to thrive in the Premier League and he could develop into a key player for Arsenal with the right guidance.

Zirkzee could be tempted to join Arsenal

A move to England will be an exciting opportunity for him and he will look to prove himself at the highest level if he agrees a switch to North London.

Reports suggest Zirkzee could cost around £50m and Arsenal certainly have the financial resources to compete with Juventus and Bayern Munich for the striker.

The Dutchman is still only 22 and he is likely to improve with coaching and experience. He has the attributes to develop into a top class striker and a move to Arsenal could be ideal for him.

Manager Mikel Arteta has done well to nurture young players like Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Martinelli at Arsenal and he could play a key role in the development of Zirkzee as well.