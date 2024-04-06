Richarlison will miss Tottenham clash v Nottingham Forest

Tottenham will face Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Sunday (7 April) and Ange Postecoglou has shared the latest team news.

The Spurs boss has confirmed that Brazilian forward Richarlison will miss this game. The 26-year-old is carrying some niggles and Tottenham are not looking to take any risk with him.

He is “the only one” who will definitely miss this game. Brennan Johnson, who scored in the 1-1 draw against West Ham, picked up a knock towards the end of the game. Postecoglou has confirmed that the winger is absolutely fine.

Richarlison has been enjoying a fantastic scoring form before the international break. He has been struggling to shake off knee problems and has been sparingly used in recent weeks. Spurs have now decided that the Brazilian should take a week off, and return fresh ahead of the clash against Newcastle.

“The only one is Richy. He’s had a bit of a niggle with his knee these last few weeks. We kind of feel it’s best he takes his weekend off and gets ready for Newcastle next, but everyone else is fine,” said Postecoglou.

Tottenham need to maintain consistency

Postecoglou will be very happy with the development of Johnson who was outstanding in his previous two games. He will be looking to make an impact against his old club.

Johnson was superb against Luton Town and played a major role as Spurs came from behind to secure a 3-1 win. Many had expected Spurs to pick up a victory against West Ham, but they were quite lucky to have come out with a draw, despite taking an early lead.

Tottenham face a tough run of fixtures in their quest to qualify for the Champions League next season. They need to maintain consistency. Fortunately for them, Aston Villa are also dropping points.

Spurs could play a huge role in deciding the fate of the title race. They will face Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool and the outcome of those games could have a big impact on the race.