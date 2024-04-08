Man Utd in battle with Arsenal to sign Miguel Gutierrez

Manchester United are reportedly in a battle with Arsenal over a deal to sign Girona star Miguel Gutierrez this summer, as per The Sunday Mirror.

The Red Devils have struggled with injury problems throughout the season with most of those at their back. Luke Shaw has been out injured for most of this season, while Tyrell Malacia hasn’t been in the picture since the last campaign.

So, it has been suggested that Erik ten Hag wants to reinforce the backline by signing a new left-back in the upcoming window. A few names have emerged as serious targets with Gutierrez being among them.

According to the report by the Sunday Mirror(via TEAMtalk), Man Utd have been monitoring the development of the Spaniard over the last few months and after being impressed by his displays, they have registered a firm interest in signing him.

The report further claims that Man Utd’s new minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe is determined to acquire the Girona star’s service to address United’s left-back problem.

Battle

It has been suggested that Gutierrez has a £30m release clause included in his current contract so Man Utd can secure his signature for a reasonable fee.

However, the Sunday Mirror states that Arsenal are also keen on signing him so the Red Devils are set to face tough competition from their rivals in getting any potential deal done for him.

Arsenal reportedly want to sign a new left-back to support Oleksandr Zinchenko as Jakub Kiwior cou;ld leave this summer as he has heavily been linked with a move away from the club in recent times.

After moving to the Emirates Stadium, the Polish international initially struggled to secure his place in Mikel Arteta’s starting eleven. However, he has been playing more regularly in recent weeks and despite that, speculation surrounding his future hasn’t stopped yet.

Gutierrez is a talented player and has already showcased his talent in La Liga, helping his side mount a top-four charge. He possesses the necessary qualities to play in a possession-based system so he would be a shrewd signing for Arsenal or Man Utd if either club purchase him this summer.