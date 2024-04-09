Tottenham Hotspur enter race to sign Wilfred Ndidi



According to HITC, Tottenham Hotspur have joined the race to sign Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi on a free transfer.

The London giants are likely to reinforce their midfield department this summer with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg anticipated to leave. Tottenham have already have been linked with Leicester City’s Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall this month and HITC now claim that Spurs could make a contract proposal to his teammate Ndidi.

The Nigerian star has been with the Foxes for the past 7 years, but he is increasingly likely to leave them even if they are promoted back to the Premier League. Ndidi will be available on a free transfer with his contract expiring on June 30. Spurs are not alone in the pursuit with Newcastle United and Aston Villa also keen on his services.

Experience

Hojbjerg has been a fringe player in the squad since manager Ange Postecoglou took charge of the club last summer. The Dane got regular minutes when Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr were at the Africa Cup of Nations, but he has once again dropped to the bench. With added competition from Rodrigo Bentancur, he is likely to move on this summer.

Ndidi could be seen as a potential replacement for Hojbjerg at the end of the season. The 27-year-old is vastly experienced in the Premier League with 192 appearances to his name. His presence has been key in the Championship promotion hunt for the Foxes and they have struggled this season whenever he has been on the sidelines with an injury.

The £75,000 per week star appears to be eyeing a bigger challenge next season. Spurs could offer him a return to Champions League football, but he may not be assured regular game time. If he prioritises his minutes, he could end up at either Wolverhampton Wanderers or Brighton & Hove Albion, who are also said to be interested in signing him.