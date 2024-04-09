[Teams] Arsenal vs Bayern Munich: Confirmed line-ups as Arteta makes 2 changes

Arsenal take on Bayern Munich at the Emirates Stadium tonight in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie.

The Gunners come into the game in superb form after making it 31 points from a possible 33 available in the Premier League this year with a 3-0 win over Brighton at the Amex Stadium on Saturday night. That victory, coupled with Liverpool’s draw at Man Utd on Sunday, means Arsenal sit top of the Premier League table on goal difference with seven games remaining.

However, the North Londoners need to put the title race to the back of their mind as they have a massive Champions League quarter-final first leg against Bayern Munich to contend with tonight.

Mikel Arteta has made two changes from the side that beat Brighton on Saturday. Oleksandr Zinchenko drops to the bench as Jacub Kiwior is recalled to start at left-back.

David Raya keeps goal once again so Aaron Ramsdale has to settle for a place on the bench. Ben White also retains his place at right-back and he’s been one of Arsenal’s most dependable servants this season.

William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes have formed a formidable partnership in the middle of defence so they’ll be hoping to shut Bayern out this evening.

Declan Rice has been one of the signings of the season and he’ll be excited to taste the big occasion in the Champions League as he starts in midfield tonight. Martin Odegaard captains the Gunners once again and Arteta will be looking to his skipper for inspiration to help open up the visitors defence.

Jorginho retains his place in the holding role so Thomas Partey remains on the bench. Bukayo Saka recovered from a knock to start at Brighton at the weekend and he line-up on the right wing once again tonight.

Gabriel Martinelli is back in the starting eleven as he lines-up on the left wing. Gabriel Jesus has to settle for a place on the bench as Kai Havertz keeps his place up front.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Arsenal

Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior; Jorginho, Rice; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Havertz

Subs: Ramsdale, Hein, Partey, Jesus, Smith Rowe, Nketiah, Tomiyasu, Trossard, Vieira, Nelson, Elneny, Zinchenko.

Bayern Munich

Neuer; Kimmich, Dier, De Ligt, Davies; Laimer, Goretzka; Sane, Musiala, Gnabry; Kane

Subs: Da. Paretz, Ulreich, Upamecano, Kim, Coman, Choupo-Moting, Zaragoza, Guerreiro, Muller, Tel, Mazraoui, Pavlovic