[Teams] Newcastle United vs Tottenham: Confirmed line-ups from St James’ Park

Tottenham will be looking to cement their place in the top four with a win over Newcastle United at St James’ Park this afternoon.

The Magpies start with Martin Dubravka in goal while Jacob Murphy starts in defence alongside Emil Krafth, Gabian Schar and Dan Burn.

Bruno Guimaraes lines-up in midfield along with Sean Longstaff and Elliot Anderson. Harvey Barnes returns to start in the Newcastle attack along with Anthony Gordon. Alexander Isak will be the dangerman for the hosts as he leads the line up front.

As for Tottenham, Guglielmo Vicario starts in goal once again and he’ll be looking to continue his fine form this season. Pedro Porro starts at right-back with Cristian Romero partnered once again by Michy van de Ven in the middle of the Spurs defence. Destiney Udogie keeps his place at left-back so Ben Davies and Emerson Royal have to settle for places on the bench.

Rodrigo Bentancur is recalled to start in midfield alongside Yves Bissouma. James Maddison starts once again for Tottenham in the attacking midfield role this afternoon.

Brennan Johnson keeps his place on the right wing while Timo Werner lines-up on the left. Son Heung-min leads the line up front for Spurs so Dejan Kulusevski has to make do with a place on the bench.

Tottenham head into the game sitting fourth on goal difference from Aston Villa, so they’ll hope to put some distance between themselves and their rivals with a win in the North East this afternoon.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Newcastle

Dubravka, J Murphy, Krafth, Schar, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Anderson, Gordon, Barnes, Isak

Subs: Karius, Gillespie, Dummett, Ritchie, Hall, Livramento, White, A Murphy, Parkinson.

Tottenham

Vicario; Porro, Romero, van de Ven, Udogie; Bissouma, Bentancur; Johnson, Maddison, Werner; Son.

Subs: Austin, Dragusin, Royal, Davies, Hojbjerg, Sarr, Lo Celso, Bryan, Kulusevski