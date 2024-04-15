Tottenham keen on signing Riccardo Calafiori

Tottenham Hotspur are keen on signing Bologna defender Riccardo Calafiori this summer, according to Tuttosport.

Spurs have been following the 21-year-old central defender’s development for a while as they prepare to make a move for him at the end of the season.

However, Tottenham aren’t the only side in the running for his signature as Tuttosport claims that Juventus are also keen on Calafiori so the two sides could battle it out over a deal.

Calafiori is highly rated across Europe and he has a big future ahead of him. He could develop into a top-class central defender with the right guidance and a move to Spurs would be an exceptional opportunity.

He would get to test himself against the best attackers in the world in England and regular football in the Premier League could accelerate his development. Calafiori is valued at £22 million by Transfermarkt but Bologna will hope to create a bidding war to drive his price up this summer.

Riccardo Calafiori needs to play regularly

However, the Italian must seek game-time assurances before making any move. Tottenham already have Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven and Radu Dragusin at their disposal. Calafiori cannot afford to sit on the bench at a big club next season.

He will need to play regularly in order to continue his development and if Tottenham cannot provide him with that platform, he should look to move elsewhere.

Meanwhile, the left footed central defender is versatile enough to operate as a full back. His versatility would be an added bonus for Tottenham if they can lure him to North London.

Spurs need another central defender this summer as Ange Postecoglou looks to complete his defensive unit and the 21-year-old would be a solid long term investment.

He could develop into a key player for the club with experience and coaching. However, Tottenham must find a way to accommodate him in their starting lineup more often than not if they want to convince the player to join the club.