Tottenham submit ‘concrete offer’ to sign Mohamed Amoura

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly submitted a ‘concrete offer’ to sign Union Saint-Gilloise star Mohamed Amoura this summer, as per the Algerian outlet DZ Foot.

After joining the Belgian side from FC Lugano last summer, the 23-year-old has enjoyed a productive campaign this term, scoring 17 goals and registering two assists in 25 Pro League appearances.

However, the Algerian has played only five club games over the last two months and has failed to put his name on the score-sheet in any of those games.

Nevertheless, it seems despite Amoura’s recent struggles, Spurs have suitably been impressed by his displays this term so they are planning to push forward with a deal to secure his signature in the upcoming transfer window.

According to the report by DZ Foot, Tottenham are interested in signing Amoura and they have already submitted a ‘concrete offer’ to acquire his service.

The report further claims that Union Saint-Gilloise are ready to accept a fee of around £17m to let their star man leave so the North London club can manage to purchase their key target for an affordable price.

Amoura to Tottenham

It has been suggested that the Lilywhites are keen on signing a new striker to reinforce their frontline this summer. Ivan Toney and Santiago Giménez have been suggested as serious targets with Amoura now emerging as a new priority option.

The forward has already showcased glimpses of his qualities in the Belgian top-flight so he could be a shrewd signing for Tottenham if they purchase him. However, the Premier League is a level above the Pro League so there is a question mark whether he can perform at his best should he take the leap this summer.

Therefore, Tottenham would be better off signing a more proven striker to reinforce their frontline. Nevertheless, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually opt to purchase Amoura to reinforce their frontline in the upcoming window.

Meanwhile, following a 4-0 rinsing against Newcastle United last weekend, Tottenham will face off against Arsenal in the Premier League.

Ange Postecoglou’s side have a two-week break to recover from this heavy defeat before the North London Derby. So, they will be desperate to beat their arch-rivals to continue their top-four march and put a huge dent in the Gunners’ title hope.