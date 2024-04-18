Tottenham eye swoop to sign Albert Gudmundsson this summer

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly planning to make a swoop to sign Genoa star Albert Gudmundsson this summer, as per the Italian outlet TuttoSport.

The 26-year-old has attracted the attention of several big clubs around Europe after displaying promising performances for the Rossoblu this season, scoring 15 goals and registering four assists in 32 appearances in all competitions.

While citing and translating the print version of TuttoSport, Sport Witness has reported that Tottenham have been monitoring the Iceland international’s performances in recent times before making a potential move in the off-season.

The report further claims that although Juventus and Inter Milan are also keen on signing him, the 26-year-old’s dream is to play in the Premier League so Spurs are currently in an advantageous position over their rivals in this race.

It has previously been reported that Genoa could be open to cashing-in on their star man should they receive a fee of around £26m so Tottenham can manage to acquire his service for an affordable price.

Gudmundsson to Tottenham

The Genoa star is a versatile player as he can play anywhere across the frontline. He is quick, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, is efficient in finishing off his chances and also works extremely hard without possession.

So, Gudmundsson possesses the necessary attributes to play in Ange Postecoglou’s high-pressing system. Therefore, with Tottenham reportedly planning to reinforce their frontline by signing a new striker, the former AZ Alkmaar star could be a shrewd signing should they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually opt to make a concrete approach to acquire Gudmundsson’s service in the upcoming transfer window to bolster their attack.

Meanwhile, following a disappointing defeat against Newcastle United, Tottenham have now lost ground in the top-four race. They are currently fifth in the table with 60 points from 32 games, sitting three points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa with a game in hand.

Postecoglou’s side will have a break this weekend before facing off against the arch-rivals Arsenal in the Premier League on 28th April. So, the Lilywhites will be desperate to return to winning ways by defeating Mikel Arteta’s side in this crucial encounter to maintain the top-four charge.