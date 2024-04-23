Man Utd join the race to sign Jamal Musiala

Manchester United have now joined the race to sign Bayern Munich attacker Jamal Musiala this summer, according to a report from Fichajes.

A number of top clubs are keeping tabs on his performances this season so Manchester United will face competition for his signature. The report says the likes of Manchester City, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are also keen on Musiala, so United will need to battle it out over a deal if the youngster opts to leave Munich.

According to Fichajes, the German international could cost around £103 million, so Manchester United will also need to break the bank if they want to stand a chance of signing the attacker this summer.

Manchester United need to add more quality to their attacking unit and the 21-year-old would be a sensational signing. He is one of the best young talents in the world, and would add goals and creativity in the final third.

He is versatile enough to operate as a striker, an attacking midfielder as well as a winger. His ability to slot into multiple roles could make him an indispensable asset to the team.

Man Utd need to sign Jamal Musiala

Manchester United currently have Marcus Rashford and Rasmus Hojlund as the only goal-scoring attackers at the club. They will need to add more depth to that position if they want to compete for major trophies, and Musiala has 12 goals and seven assists this season.

Bayern Munich will not want to lose their prized prospect any time soon and it will take a substantial offer to change their mind. Manchester United are unlikely to secure Champions League qualification for the next season and remains to be seen whether they can arrange the funds to pull off a club-record deal for Musiala.

The youngster would also only want to join a club capable of winning major trophies, and the likes of Manchester City, Real Madrid and PSG might be more attractive destinations for the player.