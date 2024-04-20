Tottenham Hotspur eyeing free transfer for Gabriel Osho



According to GIVEMESPORT, Tottenham Hotspur could consider a free transfer for Luton Town centre-back Gabriel Osho this summer.

Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou has bolstered his central defensive department with Micky van de Ven and Radu Dragusin in the last two transfer windows, but he is still eyeing another centre-back.

It is now reported that Osho is a free transfer candidate for Spurs. The 25-year-old has been one of Luton Town’s leading performers despite missing several games this campaign with knee injuries.

Osho is not the only player on the club’s radar. Fulham’s Tosin Adarabioyo and Bournemouth’s Lloyd Kelly are also potential options. The duo also have their contracts expiring at the end of June.

Defensive depth

Spurs are currently three points behind Aston Villa for the 4th spot in the Premier League with a game in hand. They face a hectic schedule in the final few weeks, and it is left to be seen whether they can pip Unai Emery’s side to Champions League football.

Regardless of this, the London heavyweights are set for a return to continental football next season. Postecoglou will want more defensive depth in the squad, considering the increase in European games with the new UEFA format.

Osho would be a good signing for Spurs. He has won 50% of his duels with 4.1 clearances and 4.9 ball recoveries per outing. The former Reading man has also made close to 2 tackles per game with 1.8 interceptions for the Hatters.

The defender, who recently switched his international allegiance to Nigeria, would be a good player to add depth in the squad. He may not be a starter in the league, but could be used in rotation over the course of next season and beyond.

Spurs’ main competition for the centre-back could be Aston Villa. GIVEMESPORT claim that the Midlands outfit are also interested in his services, and Spurs need to be pro-active in the pursuit to win the race for his signature.