Tottenham hold talks to sign Dani Olmo this summer

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly made contact to sign RB Leipzig star Dani Olmo this summer, as per the German outlet Sport Bild.

After joining the Lilywhites from Leicester City last summer, James Maddison enjoyed a promising start at the newly renovated White Hart Lane. However, after returning from an injury problem, he has found it difficult to replicate the same performance in the second half of this season.

So, with Spurs set to qualify for Europe next season, they are seemingly planning to sign a new number ten to create competition for Maddison and add depth in the attacking midfield position.

While citing and translating the print version of Sport Bild, Sport Witness has reported that Tottenham are interested in Olmo and they have already opened talks to secure his signature this summer.

The report further claims that the Spaniard has a £56m release clause included in his current contract and the clause becomes active in July this summer. So, Tottenham will have to splash a big fee to lure him to North London.

Olmo to Tottenham

However, Sport Bild states that Barcelona are also interested in bringing their academy graduate back to the club and they have already held talks with Leipzig and the player’s representatives over this deal.

But, the report claims that they can’t afford to sign the player as Leipzig don’t want to lower their valuation and therefore, Spurs are seemingly ahead of the Blaugrana in this race.

However, the German outlet says that although Spurs have already made the first move to sign Olmo, nothing has ‘become really concrete yet’ regarding this deal.

Olmo can play anywhere across the attacking midfield position and he has already showcased glimpses of his qualities in the German top-flight in recent years. After displaying promising performances for Leipzig, he has already secured his place in the Spanish national team.

So, Olmo could be a shrewd signing for Tottenham if they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually opt to sign the 26-year-old to strengthen their midfield in the upcoming transfer window.