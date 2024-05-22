Tottenham contemplating move for Dominic Solanke



According to TalkSPORT, Tottenham Hotspur are one of the clubs contemplating a summer move for Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke.

Spurs had a brilliant start to the 2023/24 Premier League campaign under manager Ange Postecoglou and there was talk of them challenging for the title alongside Manchester City. However, the club could not sustain the early season momentum and had a poor end to the campaign as they missed out on Champions League football.

TalkSPORT now reveal that Postecoglou is looking for a new number 9 and he is prepared to offload Richarlison to recoup some of the funds required. Solanke has emerged as a top target for the north London giants but it could take a hefty bid to prise him away from the Cherries this summer.

Proper striker

Spurs made the big decision to part ways with Harry Kane last summer, but they did not sign a replacement. Son Heung-min and Richarlison shared the centre-forward duties, but neither were consistent enough. Richarlison had a good scoring run in December and January, but he could sustain it amid injuries and poor form.

The Brazilian has netted just 12 goals from 55 league appearances for Spurs and we won’t be surprised if the club are prepared to cut their losses on him. Solanke would be a good striker to replace him, having proved his credentials in the Premier League last season. He was ever-present for the Cherries, scoring 19 goals (21 in all competitions).

Solanke has developed into a proper striker after managing only 9 goals in his previous two top-flight campaigns. TalkSPORT have not provided the Cherries’ asking price, but it has previously been reported that the South Coast outfit could be willing to sanction his sale for around £50 million this summer.

Spurs should be able to afford the fee, considering they are one of the best run clubs when it comes to the Profitability and Sustainability rules. The club can lose another £250 million without worrying about breaching the spending limits.