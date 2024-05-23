Tottenham lead race to sign Chelsea target Buongiorno

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly leading the race to sign Chelsea target and Torino star Alessandro Buongiorno this summer, as per TEAMtalk.

Spurs started the 2023/24 season with a very thin centre-back department and following the injury absence of Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero, Ange Postecoglou left without a specialist centre-back at one point of this season.

Although Eric Dier was at the squad, Postecoglou was never convinced by him so the Englishman was allowed to leave the club in January. Following Dier’s departure, the Lilywhites decided to sign Radu Dragusin from Genoa.

However, it seems Postecoglou wants to add depth at the heart of defence this summer as Spurs will have to play more games next season having secured their place in the Europa League.

According to the report by TEAMtalk, Tottenham are interested in signing Torino star Buongiorno after being ‘convinced’ by his displays this season and they will watch him in action once again this weekend in the final game of term.

Buongiorno to Tottenham

The report further claims that although Chelsea are also plotting a swoop for the 24-year-old to bolster their backline, Spurs are currently ‘firm favourites’ to win this race this summer.

TEAMtalk also states that Inter Milan, Juventus, Napoli and AC Milan are also keen on signing Buongiorno but Torino have slapped a £34m price tag on their star man’s head and none of the Italian clubs can manage to secure his signature by splashing that much money.

The 24-year-old has displayed promising performances in Serie A this season, scoring three goals and keeping 14 clean-sheets in 28 appearances and as a result, he has now secured his place in the Italian national squad.

Buongiorno, standing at 6ft 3in tall, is strong, good in the air, comfortable playing out from the back, excellent in defensive contributions and also reads the game well.

So, the Italian could be a shrewd signing for Tottenham if they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club can eventually manage to secure the defender’s signature by defeating Chelsea in this race in the upcoming transfer window.