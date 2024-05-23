Man Utd & Chelsea ‘determined’ to sign Aaron Anselmino

Manchester United and Chelsea are reportedly ‘determined’ to sign Boca Juniors star Aaron Anselmino this summer, as per the Argentinian outlet Planeta Boca Juniors.

Having struggled with their defensive frailties this term, the Red Devils are reportedly prioritising revamping their ageing backline this summer. It has already been made official that Raphael Varane is set to leave the club as a free agent, while Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Jonny Evans could all go at the end of this season.

A plethora of defenders have been linked with a move to Old Trafford over the last few weeks with Jarrad Branthwaite, Jean-Clair Todibo Antonio Silva and Tosin Adarabioyo being among them.

However, according to the report by Planeta Boca Juniors, Man Utd are keen on signing Anselmino and they are ‘willing to do anything’ to lure the ‘great’ South American ‘gem’ to Old Trafford.

The report further claims that Anselmino has a £21m release clause included in his current contract and United are ready to trigger the clause to secure his signature.

Battle

However, the Argentinian outlet states that Chelsea have been keeping a close eye on the defender’s development in recent times and they are ‘determined’ to sign the 19-year-old by triggering his release clause.

Anselmino hasn’t played many games for Boca Juniors’ senior team yet but it has been reported that Man Utd and Chelsea have already been impressed by his performances.

The South American star, standing at 6ft 1in tall, is a technically gifted centre-back and is extremely comfortable with the ball at his feet. He can play threading passes between the lines and is also efficient in defensive contributions.

So, he would be an ideal option to play in a possession-based system and if United opt to continue with Erik ten Hag as their new manager then Anselmino could be able to flourish in the Dutchman’s style of football should he joins the club.

On the other hand, following Thiago Silva’s departure, Chelsea need to sign a new centre-back to replace the Brazilian and the Boca Juniors star could be an excellent acquisition if they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the record Premier League champions or the Blues eventually manage to sign Anselmino this summer to strengthen their backline.