Tottenham in talks to sign Albert Gudmundsson this summer

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly been in talks with Genoa for a ‘long’ time over a deal to sign Albert Gudmundsson this summer, as per the Italian outlet Inter-News.it.

Despite enjoying a stellar start under Ange Postecoglou in the recently concluded Premier League season, the Lilywhites struggled to continue their momentum and eventually finished the campaign in fifth place.

Postecoglou has expressed it multiple times that he wants to fight for big prizes with the North London club going forward so he wants a squad overhaul in the upcoming transfer window. It has been reported that Tottenham are planning to reinforce their backline and the engine room, but signing a new striker is also on their wish-list.

After cashing-in on Harry Kane last summer, Postecoglou kept faith in Son Heung-Min and Richarlison to fill the Englishman’s void this season. However, while the Brazilian has struggled to stay fit in recent times, the South Korean looked more comfortable on the flanks than through the middle.

Ivan Toney, Santiago Giménez and Omar Marmoush have all been mentioned as potential targets for Tottenham but Gudmundsson is reportedly also on their radar.

Gudmundsson to Tottenham

According to the report by Inter-News.it, Tottenham are interested in signing Gudmundsson and they have been in talks with Genoa for a ‘long’ time to get this deal done this summer.

The report further claims that Inter Milan, Juventus and Napoli are also keen on signing the Iceland international, but Genoa’s £26m asking price could be a big stumbling block for the Italian clubs to purchase their key target.

So, the Italian outlet states that Tottenham could beat their Italian rivals in this race as Spurs have the financial muscle to get this deal done by matching Genoa’s valuation.

Having signed Radu Dragusin from Genoa and loaned out Djed Spence to the Italian club, it is believed that Spurs have a good relationship with them and that could help Postecoglou’s side secure this deal.

Gudmundsson is a talented player and has enjoyed a promising campaign this term, scoring 16 goals and registering five assists in 36 appearances in all competitions.

So, he could be a shrewd signing for Tottenham if they purchase him. However, it remains to be seen whether the Lilywhites eventually opt to make a concrete approach to sign the 26-year-old this summer.