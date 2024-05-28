Tottenham plot summer swoop for Atalanta midfielder Ederson

Tutto Juve has claimed that Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Atalanta star and 2024 Europa League winner Ederson in this summer’s transfer window.

The report claims that Spurs are plotting a swoop for the South American but face competition as Juventus and Newcastle United are also keen on acquiring the midfielder following his breakthrough campaign with Gian Piero Gasperini’s side.

Ederson is valued at £34 million, as per the same source, and his ability to play anywhere across the midfield has been an attractive factor for the 24-year-old’s suitors ahead of a probable summer switch.

Tottenham are expected to provide Ange Postecoglou with a reasonable amount of financial backing in the transfer window and a defensive midfielder is high on their wish list.

Yves Bissouma has failed to live up to expectations at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg could be departing the club this summer, making a number six’s signing a necessity.

With the north Londoners chasing a top-four finish next season, Ederson’s transfer may prove to be frugal with his age and price tag in mind.

Spurs have had recent success in Serie A signings

Tottenham Hotspur have shopped in the Serie A in recent years, most notably for Cristian Romero, who was signed from Atalanta and the former Juventus duo of Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur.

Romero and Bentancur have performed well in a defensive setting and played well in a low block which was employed by two of Postecoglou’s predecessors, Antonio Conte and Jose Mourinho.

Kulusevski has also been an asset to the club’s forward line having chipped in with some crucial goals and assists since joining the team.

At the age of just 24, Ederson would be a worthy addition Tottenham for an affordable price of only £34 million. His capability of playing in numerous positions in the engine room is an added bonus.

With a height of six feet, he is an aerial threat and has also got enough pace to track down the opposition’s creative outlet, as he did with Florian Wirtz in the Europa League final last week.

Juventus, who have secured Champions League football, may be Spurs’ only real threat in their bid to sign Ederson but Tottenham can offer a better salary than the financially crippled Old Lady of Turin.