Tottenham could look to sign Eberechi Eze this summer

Tottenham Hotspur could reportedly look to sign Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze this summer, as per the Daily Mail journalist Josh Hughes.

After moving to Selhurst Park from Queens Park Rangers back in 2020, the 25-year-old has established himself as a talismanic figure for the Eagles in recent years.

The Englishman enjoyed a stellar campaign in the recently concluded season, scoring 11 goals and registering four assists in 27 Premier League appearances. As a result, he has been called up for his nation’s provisional team for the upcoming European Championship.

It has recently been reported that Tottenham are interested in signing Eze having been impressed by his recent displays and they could make a concrete approach this summer.

Speaking on The Spurs Chat Podcast, Hughes has reported that Eze has the same agent as James Maddison and Richarlison so this could get the deal done easily should Spurs formalise their interest.

Eze to Tottenham

The journalist further claims that Eze is an ‘amazing’ player and he would be ready to join Tottenham this summer but the deal is depending on whether Ange Postecoglou wants to sign him or not.

Hughes said:

“His[Eze’s] agent, he shares an agent with Richarlison for starters at CAA Base and they have a box and that’s a thing. I mention the agent, if Spurs want to do the deal, I’m sure there’s a deal to be done. Spurs wouldn’t be the only club in for Eze if they did, and I think the decision comes down to Ange Postecoglou. “It was the same as Maddison, he was a CAA Base deal and that was easy to do, and I wouldn’t be surprised if that deal was agreed far in advance of that window. With a player like Eze, of course you could do the deal, but the decision will be down to Ange. If Ange says he wants him I’m sure Eze could take that opportunity and come to Spurs.” “Without wanting to get myself in trouble, all of the stars are aligned to do a deal like that. Whether it happens is down to Ange, the club and the player, but I hope so, I think Eze is amazing.”

Eze is a technically gifted player and has already showcased his qualities in the Premier League. So, he would be a great acquisition for Tottenham if they purchase him. However, Eze wouldn’t be a cheap signing for Spurs as Crystal Palace reportedly want a fee of at least £60m to let their star man leave.