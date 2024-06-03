Man Utd express ‘desire’ to sign Andriy Lunin this summer

Manchester United have reportedly expressed their ‘desire’ to sign Real Madrid star Andriy Lunin this summer, as per the Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Having joined Los Blancos back in 2018, the Ukrainian has been struggling to find regular game-time over the last few years.

Although he managed to play regularly amid Thibaut Courtois’ injury absence in the recently concluded season, he was unable to play the Champions League final after the Belgian’s return to full fitness despite helping his side win the La Liga title and playing a key role in guiding his team to reach the final of Europe’s elite club competition.

Now, according to the report by Fichajes, Lunin is willing to leave Real Madrid to play regularly with Man Utd expressing their ‘desire’ to secure his signature.

The report further claims that Man Utd are planning to sign a new goalkeeper following an underwhelming debut campaign for Andre Onana last season. But, the Spanish outlet states that Bayern Munich and Real Betis are also interested in securing his signature so it won’t be easy for the Red Devils to get this deal done should they formalise their interest.

Lunin to Man Utd

The Real Madrid star, valued at around £14m by Transfermarkt, is set to enter the final year of his current contract so Los Merengues could be open to cashing-in on him this summer should the 25-year-old decides not to extend his deal.

Lunin, standing at 6ft 3in tall, is an all-round goalkeeper as he is an excellent shot-stopper, can play out from the back, is dominant in the air and also comfortable playing in the sweeper-keeper role.

So, he could be a solid acquisition for Man Utd if they purchase him. However, having recently spent big to sign Onana, Man Utd don’t need to invest more to sign another goalkeeper.

Although the former Ajax star made some mistakes in the recently concluded season, he also showcased his qualities at times so, United should give him another season at least.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the record Premier League champions opt to make a concrete approach to sign Lunin if he eventually leaves the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu this summer.