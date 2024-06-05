Tottenham ‘pushing’ to sign Youssef En-Nesyri this summer

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly ‘pushing’ to sign Sevilla star Youssef En-Nesyri this summer, as per the Spanish journalist Santi Ortega.

After moving to Estadio Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan from Leganés back in 2020, the 27-year-old has showcased his productivity in front of the goal in La Liga over the last few years, scoring 16 goals and registering two assists in 33 appearances last term.

With the striker set to enter the final year of his current contract, speculation surrounding his future has started to emerge ahead of the summer window.

Speaking on Radio Sevilla, Ortega has reported(via Carrusel Deportivo) that there are plenty of movements regarding En-Nesyri’s future with Tottenham ‘pushing’ hard to lure him to the newly renovated White Hart Lane.

The journalist further claims that Sevilla want a fee of around £26m to sell the Morocco so Tottenham can manage to secure his signature for an affordable price.

En-Nesyri to Tottenham

The Lilywhites enjoyed a stellar start in Ange Postecoglou’s debut season as manager but they failed to continue their momentum. So, they ended up finishing the season in fifth and have missed out on qualifying for the Champions League. Postecoglou previously said that he wants to compete for big prizes with Tottenham so he is keen on bolstering the squad ahead of next season.

Tottenham are reportedly prioritising strengthening their frontline by signing a new striker. A plethora of names have been linked with a move to the Lilywhites with Ivan Toney and Santiago Giménez being among them, but En-Nesyri is now emerging as a new option.

The 27-year-old, standing at 6ft 3in tall, is quick, excellent in the air, is efficient in finishing off his chances and also works extremely hard without possession.

En-Nesyri could be a good acquisition for Tottenham if they purchase him. However, the African might not be the ideal option to strengthen the attack to challenge for the league title in future.

So, they would be better off exploring more proven strikers to reinforce their frontline. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually opt to make a concrete approach to sign him in the upcoming transfer window.