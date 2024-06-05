Tottenham remain ‘keen’ on signing Conor Gallagher

Tottenham Hotspur reportedly remain ‘keen’ on signing Chelsea star Conor Gallagher this summer, as per the transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Lilywhites have been linked with a move for the 24-year-old over the last few transfer windows to reinforce their engine room however, they haven’t managed to secure his signature yet.

With the midfielder set to enter the final year of his current contract and the Blues are reportedly open to cashing-in on him to balance their books, it looked like the North London club were the favourite to sign him.

However, David Ornstein has recently revealed that Aston Villa have now also joined the race as Unai Emery is a ‘huge admirer’ of him.

The journalist also claims that the Villans have already held initial talks with the West London club to learn about the details of signing him and they have been in talks with the player’s representatives to persuade him to join the club.

Gallagher to Tottenham

However, writing on X, Romano has reported that although Aston Villa have now entered the fray, Tottenham haven’t given up on their hopes and remain keen on securing his signature.

The Italian also states that Chelsea value their star man similar to Mason Mount so Ange Postecoglou’s side will have to spend more than £50m to purchase him.

Romano wrote:

“Chelsea are prepared to ask for fee in excess of £50m for Conor Gallagher this summer. After Mount deal last summer, Chelsea see Gallagher in similar position with Aston Villa, Tottenham and one club from abroad keen on signing him.”

Gallagher is a dynamic midfielder and has already showcased his qualities in the Premier League. He can play threading passes between the lines, has the ability to chip-in with some important goals, can create opportunities for the attackers and also works extremely hard without possession.

Postecoglou likes to play a high-pressing system and the England international possesses the necessary attributes to flourish in that style of football. So, he would be an excellent acquisition for Tottenham if they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually manage to secure his signature by defeating Aston Villa in this race.