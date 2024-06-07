Tottenham ‘interested’ in signing Chris Fuhrich this summer

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly ‘interested’ in signing VfB Stuttgart star Chris Fuhrich this summer, as per the Sport Bild journalist Tobi Altschaffl.

The 26-year-old enjoyed a productive campaign last term, scoring eight goals and registering seven assists in 34 Bundesliga appearances and also helped his team qualify for the Champions League.

Following an impressive season with Stuttgart, Fuhrich has secured his place in Julian Nagelsmann’s German national team and is expected to feature for his country in the upcoming European Championship.

So, it appears Spurs have expressed their intentions of securing his signature having been attracted by his recent eye-catching performances.

Speaking on the FC Bayern Insider podcast, Altschaffl has reported that Tottenham are ‘interested’ in signing Fuhrich and they could make a concrete approach over the coming weeks.

Fuhrich to Tottenham

The journalist further claims that the 26-year-old has a £20m release clause in his current contract so the Lilywhites could manage to purchase him for an affordable price.

However, Altschaffl states that Bayern Munich are also keen on signing him, therefore, the North London club will face tough competition from the German giants in getting any potential deal done for him.

Altschaffl said:

“Chris Fuhrich is someone we see everyday in the national team here, he has a release clause of €23.5m. He’s on Bayern’s list but he hasn’t made up his mind yet, there are various clubs courting him. In England, we reported in SportBild that Tottenham are now interested in him and have him in their list. He needs to decide whether he wants to go or if he wants to play another year in Stuttgart in the end.”

Fuhrich is a versatile forward as he is comfortable playing in the left flank as well as in the engine room. He is technically sound, can play threading passes between the lines, has the ability to create opportunities for fellow attackers and also works hard without possession.

Having a player – who can play multiple positions is always useful, therefore Fuhrich could be a shrewd signing for Tottenham if they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually opt to make a concrete approach to sign the German international in the upcoming transfer window to reinforce their squad.