Tottenham ‘readying a bid’ to sign Ivan Toney this summer

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly ‘readying a bid’ to sign Brentford star Ivan Toney this summer, as per Football Transfers.

It has been reported that the Englishman is keen on leaving the Gtech Community Stadium in the upcoming transfer window to take the next step in his career. The Bees are said to be open to cashing-in on him as the forward is set to enter the final year of his current contract.

Initially, it looked like a host of big English clubs were keen on signing him with Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea among those. But, it seems they haven’t opted to push forward with a deal to sign him. So, Tottenham are seemingly the only candidate interested in signing Toney.

According to the report by Football Transfers, Spurs are planning to accelerate their efforts to sign him and are ‘readying a bid’ of around £40m. The report further claims that Spurs are preparing a package to agree on personal terms with the player to get this deal done as quickly as possible.

Toney to Tottenham

It was previously reported that Brentford wanted a fee of around £100m to sell Toney but it appears considering he is set to enter the final year of his current contract, the Bees could accept a cut-price deal. So, it is going to be interesting to see whether Brentford accept the Lilywhites’ £40m proposal should they submit it.

After selling Harry Kane to Bayern Munich last summer, Spurs haven’t opted to sign anyone yet to replace the Englishman. However, it appears they are planning to do that this summer as they have been linked with a few strikers in recent times.

Toney has showcased his qualities in the Premier League in recent years and as a result, he has secured his place in the England national team. The 28-year-old is an old-fashioned number nine and is excellent in the air.

He is strong, quick, can hold-up the play, has the ability to link-up the play and also possesses the poacher’s instinct inside the box. So, he would be a great coup for Tottenham if they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club can eventually manage to secure his signature in the upcoming transfer window to reinforce their frontline.