Tottenham ‘tempting’ Hiroki Ito to join the club this summer

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly ‘tempting’ VfB Stuttgart star Hiroki Ito to join the club this summer, as per the German outlet Kicker.

It has been suggested that despite signing Micky van de Ven and Radu Dragusin in the last two transfer windows, the Lilywhites are looking to add depth in this department after securing European football next season.

Ange Postecoglou likes to deploy a left-footed centre-back on the left side of defence but he currently has only Van de Ven to do that. So, having already got two right-footed centre-backs, Spurs are seemingly looking to sign a new left-footed one to support Van de Ven next season.

According to the report by Kicker, Tottenham are keen on signing Ito and the Lilywhites’ interest is ‘tempting’ the Japanese to move to the newly renovated White Hart Lane. The report further claims that the defender has a £26m release clause in his career deal so the North London club can manage to secure his signature for an affordable price.

The German outlet also states that Stuttgart are fearful that they could lose their star man this summer, therefore, it remains to be seen whether Postecoglou’s side eventually opt to sign him.

Ito to Tottenham

The 25-year-old joined Stuttgart from Japanese side Jubilo Iwata in an initial loan deal back in 2021 before the deal became permanent in the following year. Upon moving to MHP Arena, the defender has established himself as a key player for the club over the last few years.

Ito enjoyed a promising campaign last term, registering two assists and keeping seven clean-sheets in 26 Bundesliga appearances and also guided his team to secure the Champions League football by finishing second ahead of Bayern Munich.

The 25-year-old, standing at 6ft 2in tall, is a centre-back by traits but can also play in the left-back position. He is quick, comfortable playing out from the back and also efficient in defensive contributions.

So, he could be an excellent signing for Tottenham if they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually opt to make a concrete approach to sign the Japanese international to reinforce their defensive department.