West Ham indicate interest in Juventus youngster Matias Soule

West Ham United have expressed a ‘concrete interest’ in signing Juventus winger Matias Soulé this summer, as per Fabrizio Romano.

The 21-year-old was on loan at Frosinone from Juventus last season and was one of the shining lights for the Canarini’s relegated campaign last season. He provided 14 goal contributions in just his first full season in the top flight and his performances have attracted a lot of interest from clubs across Europe.

According to Romano, West Ham are “showing concrete interest” in the youngster as they step up efforts in reinforcing their squad ahead of the coming season.

Romano reports the Hammers have been keeping tabs on the Argentine’s progress in the Serie A last season and there’s a possibility the South American could leave this summer.

The Italian transfer guru adds that the Bianconeri are considering all options as the player could depart if they receive a lucrative offer.

Soulé is contracted with the 36-time Italian Champions until 2026 with a €25 (£21m) valuation according to Transfermarkt. The price could prove to be a bargain deal for the Hammers if they beat off competition from other interested clubs to secure the signing of the highly-rated Argentina u23 international.

West Ham eye Soulé swoop

West Ham are gearing up for a fresh start to life under new head coach Julen Lopetegui and plans have already begun to reinforce their squad ahead of the coming season.

They have already agreed a deal to sign Brazilian gem Luis Guilherme from Palmeiras and moves are being initiated to secure other targets. The East London club have now set their sights on one of South America’s brightest prospects, Soulé.

The youngster was one of the best wingers in the Italian top flight last season, constantly wowing the crowd with scintillating displays down the right flank.

An Argentine by birth and an Italian by citizenship, Soulé’s skillset is characterized by his dribbling ability – but he’s beyond that – the 21-year-old is creative with a knit eye for defence-splitting passes.

West Ham already have Mohammed Kudus and Jarrod Bowen in the right-wing position, and it will be interesting to watch how Lopetegui will utilise the youngster if he ends up moving to the London Stadium.