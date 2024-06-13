Tottenham in ‘talks’ with Genoa to sign Albert Gudmundsson

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly in ‘dialogue’ with Genoa over a deal to sign Albert Gudmundsson this summer, as per a recent report.

Following a promising campaign in Ange Postecoglou’s debut campaign as the boss, the Lilywhites are said to be keen on reinforcing their squad ahead of next season to continue the rebuild. They are reportedly planning to strengthen the defence and the midfield department, but signing a new striker is also on their wish-list.

After letting Harry Kane leave the club last summer, Spurs decided to continue without signing a replacement for the Englishman. Son Heung-Min was mainly used as the centre-forward last season but Richarlison also played in that role when he was available. However, it appears Postecoglou is looking to sign a new striker ahead of next season to finally replace Kane.

Ivan Toney, Santiago Giménez and Dominic Solanke have all been mentioned as potential options but Gudmundsson is reportedly on their radar as well.

Gudmundsson to Tottenham

According to the report by Il Secolo XIX (via TUTTOmercatoWEB), Tottenham have opened talks with Genoa over the departure of Djed Spence – who spent the last season out on loan at the Italian club.

The report further claims that Spurs could talk with Genoa about a potential deal to sign Gudmundsson as they are interested in signing him with the Icelandic international available for a fee of around £30m.

However, the Italian outlet says that Inter Milan are interested in the 26-year-old and additionally, a few other Premier League clubs have also expressed their interest in signing him. So, the North London club are likely to face tough competition from their rivals in getting any potential deal done for him.

Gudmundsson has been attracting the attention of several big clubs around Europe following a promising campaign in Serie A last term, scoring 14 goals and registering four assists in 35 appearances.

The forward is a talented player and could be a shrewd signing for Tottenham if they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether they eventually opt to secure his signature to reinforce their frontline.