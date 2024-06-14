Liverpool make ‘inquiries’ about VfB Stuttgart centre-back Waldemar Anton

Liverpool have made ‘inquiries’ about a potential deal to sign VfB Stuttgart centre-back Waldemar Anton this summer, as per Sports Bild.

The Germany international is one of the best defenders in the German League and played a pivotal role in Stuttgart’s historic second-place finish in the Bundesliga last season. His consistent performances for Sebastian Hoeneß’s side have put him on the radar of some European top clubs.

According to Sport Bild, Liverpool made ‘inquiries’ on the 27-year-old two weeks ago and are hoping to use their good relationship with Die Schwaben to land Anton after buying Wataru Endo last summer.

However, Liverpool face competition as Anton is well-liked across Europe, with Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund adding the German defender to their lists of transfer targets, according to the report.

The 6ft 2in centre-back , who recently extended his contract to remain at the MHPArena until the summer of 2027, has an exit clause of £19m, as per the report.

Liverpool to raid Stuttgart for Anton

Over the last six seasons, The Reds’ defence has been marshalled by the never-aging Virgil van Dijk – who has consistently put in remarkable displays at the heart of Liverpool’s backline.

The one thing the Merseyside club has not been able to achieve is finding a consistent and reliable partner for the Dutchman.

Joe Gomez, Ibrahima Konate, Jarell Quansah and the outgoing Joel Matip have all been rotated to pair with Van Dijk in defence over recent years.

Anton could prove to be a reliable partner and an undisputed starter at Anfield in the next few years if he joins Liverpool this summer.

The German defender possesses diverse characteristics that could prove a menace to attacking opposition. An aerially dominant centre-half and a beastly tackler, Anton leaves no prisoner and his abilities are evident in Stuttgart’s joint second-best defensive record in the Bundesliga last season.

With other clubs in the Bundesliga showing interest in Stuttgart’s captain, it remains to be seen how swiftly the Reds will act to any potential deal over the line.