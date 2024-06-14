Tottenham ‘on the trail’ to sign Roma star Tammy Abraham

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly ‘on the trail’ to sign AS Roma star Tammy Abraham this summer, as per the Italian outlet Il Messaggero.

After joining the Giallorossi from Chelsea back in 2021, the 26-year-old enjoyed a promising debut season in the Italian top-flight. However, he failed to replicate the same performance in the following campaign before sustaining a serious knee problem. As a result of that issue, he was sidelined for the majority of the last term before returning to action during the business end.

According to the report by Il Messaggero, with the striker set to enter the final two years of his current contract, Roma hasn’t opened any official talks with the player yet regarding an extension.

The Italian outlet further claims that the Giallorossi could be open to cashing-in on the Englishman this summer should they receive a formal proposal and they value their star man at around £21m.

Abraham to Tottenham

The report also states that Tottenham are currently ‘on the trail’ of signing him and could make a concrete approach over the coming weeks. However, Il Messaggero says that West Ham United, Aston Villa and Everton are also keen on signing him so the North London club are set to face tough competition from their rivals in getting any potential deal done for him.

Tottenham are said to be keen on signing a new striker this summer and have been linked with a host of names over the last few weeks. Ivan Toney, Albert Gudmundsson and Santiago Giménez have all been suggested as serious targets but Abraham is seemingly on their radar as well.

The former Chelsea star, standing at 6ft 4in tall, is quick, strong, good in the air and also works extremely hard without possession. So, he could be a good signing for Tottenham if they purchase him.

However, the Englishman has just returned from a very serious injury and hasn’t been able to showcase his best in recent times. So, it will be a huge gamble to sign him to reinforce the frontline and therefore, the North London club would be better off exploring other options.