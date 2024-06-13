Man Utd eyeing swoop to sign Matthijs de Ligt this summer

Manchester United are reportedly closely monitoring the situation of Bayern Munich star Matthijs de Ligt before making a potential swoop to sign him this summer, as per the German football expert Florian Plettenberg.

After moving to Allianz Arena from Juventus back in 2022, the 24-year-old hasn’t had a great time at the Bundesliga and he even struggled to find regular game-time under Thomas Tuchel last campaign.

Now, writing on X, Plettenberg has reported that the Bavarian club are ready to cash-in on De Ligt if a suitable proposal arrives this summer.

The journalist further claims that Man Utd are keeping a close eye on the Dutchman’s current situation and they could make a concrete approach to sign him as Erik ten Hag is a ‘big fan’ of him.

However, Plettenberg states that De Ligt will now be focusing on playing in the European Championship with the Netherlands and won’t be making any move before the end of that tournament.

De Ligt to Man Utd

Plettenberg wrote:

“Understand Manchester United is closely monitoring the situation of Matthijs de Ligt! Erik ten Hag is still a big fan of de Ligt, and Man Utd is looking for a new center-back. De Ligt is allowed to leave FC Bayern for a suitable offer. Also, because Ito will sign today and Tah is still a top target. De Ligt, top player. Top mentality. Now totally focused on the Euros!”

The 24-year-old was deemed one of the best young defenders in the world during his time at Ajax. However, after leaving the Eredivisie giants, he hasn’t been able to reach his full potential yet.

De Ligt flourished his career under Ten Hag at Johan Cruyff Stadium and the United manager will be hoping that he will be able to bring the best out of the defender if he joins the club this summer.

The 24-year-old, valued at around £55m by Transfermarkt, still has three years left in his current contract. So, it is going to be interesting to see how much money Bayern Munich demand to sell their star man should United eventually decide to formalise their interest over the coming weeks.