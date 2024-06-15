Tottenham Hotspur consider signing Tammy Abraham this summer

The Telegraph has reported that Tammy Abraham has been ‘offered a route back’ to the Premier League this season with Tottenham Hotspur ‘in the market’ as the newest entrants in the race to sign him.

The north Londoners will face competition from Aston Villa and West Ham for the former Chelsea striker, who could represent ‘excellent value’ in his next move, the report adds.

Having been deemed surplus to requirements at Roma, the report says Abraham could be available for just £20 million this summer and has enjoyed a few good seasons in Serie A as well as the Premier League.

Tottenham have already extended Timo Werner’s loan from RB Leipzig for another season with an option to make the deal permanent, but may require another striker should Richarlison be sold.

Abraham’s name has been mooted at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with his Italian owners ‘braced for bids’ in the upcoming weeks ahead of an anticipated exit this summer.

Abraham a good and reasonably priced option

Tammy Abraham is making his way back to action after missing out on nearly the whole of last season with an ACL injury and remains a promising name nevertheless for Tottenham.

The English international enjoyed a great first year with Chelsea in 2018/19 and was on top of his game in his maiden campaign at AS Roma too, which was his best so far with 27 goals in all competitions.

Spurs have not replaced Harry Kane since his departure for Bayern Munich last summer and have visibly missed the striker’s presence in the box as well as in the creative department.

Abraham has a lot of catching up to do with the England captain as far as numbers go, but has the characteristics to replicate Kane’s role at Tottenham Hotspur if he signs for them this summer.

With a height of 6ft 4in, Abraham is a fox in the box and also has great finishing with his feet from close range. Moreover, the 26-year-old’s physique can also allow him to drop deep and play-make.

Tottenham may be at a disadvantage in Abraham’s race as they are his former club Chelsea’s direct rivals but may still attempt to sign the player for £20 million in what may prove to be a bargain.