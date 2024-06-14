As reported by James Ducker in the Telegraph, Manchester United have ‘agreed personal terms’ with Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite.

The 21-year old made his senior England debut against Bosnia & Herzegovina earlier this month, but was left out of Gareth Southgate’s 26-man squad for the Euros, hence why Manchester United are hopeful of getting the deal done sooner rather than latter.

Everton value Branthwaite at £70 million [as per the Telegraph], after he shone for the Toffees last season, making 35 Premier League appearances, but the Blues could be under pressure to sell before 30 June, as they seek to avoid another points deduction for breaching Profitability and Sustainability rules.

Further reports on Friday claim that Man Utd have now submitted their opening offer worth £35m up front with a further £8m in add-ons, making the deal worth up to £43m. Everton have knocked back the proposal but United are expected to return with an improved offer soon.

Branthwaite’s contract, signed in October 2023, runs for another three seasons, although his reported wages of £40,000 per week would sky-rocket should he move to Old Trafford, so personal terms were never likely to be a sticking point.

Manchester United seeking to overhaul their centre-backs

With Raphaël Varane having already departed, while the futures of Victor Lindelöf, Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans all remain up in the air, it could be a summer of change when it comes to Man Utd’s central defenders.

Fabrizio Romano claims Branthwaite is ‘one of the names on Man United’s shortlist’, while James Ducker, in the aforementioned Telegraph article, claims they’re also monitoring Trevoh Chalobah, Jean-Clair Todibo, Marc Guéhi and 18 year old Leny Yoro of Lille.

Following the news last week that Erik ten Hag will remain as Manchester United manager, it’s clear that planning for next season has began, with this the first summer transfer window since Sir Jim Ratcliffe bought 28% of the club last December.

Why do Manchester United want Jarrad Branthwaite?

During the glory years of Team Sky Cycling, which dominated the sport when Radcliffe and Sir David Brailsford were first in charge in the 2010s, their mantra was to have the best of British, with Bradley Wiggins, Chris Froome on four occasions and then Geraint Thomas all winning the Tour de France during this period.

The acquisition of Branthwaite would indicate they intend to bring this philosophy over to Manchester United, at least to some extent.

The defender ranks highly for interceptions and aerial duals, while only six players in the Premier League racked up more than his 157 clearances.

At 21 years old, Branthwaite clearly has a bright future, so could it be at Old Trafford? Only time will tell…