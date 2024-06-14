Tottenham ‘launch’ bid to sign Real Sociedad star Kubo

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly submitted a formal proposal to sign Real Sociedad star Takefusa Kubo this summer, as per a recent report.

The Lilywhites currently have Dejan Kulusevski and Brennan Johnson as the right-wing options, however, it appears Ange Postecoglou is planning to sign a new option ahead of next season to add depth to this position.

Kubo enjoyed a promising campaign in La Liga last term, scoring seven goals and registering four assists in 30 appearances. Now, according to a recent Spanish report(via TEAMtalk), after being impressed by the 23-year-old’s performances last season, Tottenham are keen on purchasing him this summer.

The report further claims that Spurs have already submitted a formal proposal worth around £42m but the forward has a £51m release clause in his current contract and the Lilywhites will have to match that figure to get the deal done.

It has also been reported that if Real Sociedad reject Tottenham’s initial offer then Ange Postecoglou will urge his side to increase the proposal as he has earmarked the former Real Madrid star as a ‘coveted target’.

Kubo to Tottenham

However, the report states that Aston Villa have also expressed their interest in signing him and additionally, Liverpool and Arsenal previously showed their interest in him. So, Tottenham are set to face tough competition from their rivals in getting any potential deal done for him.

After failing to find regular game-time at Real Madrid, the forward went out on loan several times but he has managed to settle down at Real Sociedad after joining them permanently a couple of years ago.

Kubo is a left-footed right-winger and technically excellent. He can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, has the ability to play threading passes between the lines, can create chances for fellow attackers and also has the efficiency of finishing off his chances.

The Japanese is a highly talented player and possesses the potential to become a top-class forward in future. However, he is not a physically imposing figure so there is a question mark whether he would be able to flourish in the Premier League should he joins Spurs this summer.

Therefore, Kubo would be better off remaining in La Liga and Tottenham should look for other options to reinforce their attacking department.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually opt to make a concrete approach to sign Kubo in the upcoming transfer window.