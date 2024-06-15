Manchester United interested in signing Bayern Munich’s Leon Goretzka

Football Transfers has reported that Manchester United are ‘interested in signing’ Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka, who the Germans value at around £34 million.

Erik ten Hag, who recently had his job secured for the near future, wants the addition of a central midfielder, defender and forward at Old Trafford this summer.

Casemiro is expected to depart for Saudi Arabia amid wholesale interest in his services from the Middle East and Christian Eriksen is expected to follow the Brazilian out the exit door, the report adds.

Goreztka’s name has been ‘penned in’ to partner with Kobbie Mainoo in central midfield and the Red Devils are prepared to sign an experienced name despite younger faces being their aim, as per Football Transfers’ exclusive piece.

Goretzka ‘has been made available for a move’ this summer by Bayern Munich alongside a host of other teammates as part of their own overhaul, and Man Utd are showing a keen interest.

Goretzka an interesting candidate for Man Utd

With Manchester United losing two experienced figures in Casemiro and Eriksen, Goretzka’s signing could prove fruitful as he has a rich pedigree under his belt from a glittering Bayern Munich career.

The 29-year-old is a Champions League winner and has won the Bundesliga title multiple times in his career as well. His physical presence in midfield would complement well with Mainoo’s artful footwork.

Goretzka is a great modern-day box-to-box midfielder, who is defensively solid and has a powerful shot from outside the area which would make him an occasional goal-threat for the Red Devils, too.

Admittedly, he did not enjoy the best of seasons for Bayern Munich in 2023/24 and was left out of Germany’s Euro 2024 squad as a result.

However, the recently concluded season was a surprising aberration for Goretzka and most of his club teammates as they finished third in Bundesliga behind Bayer Leverkusen and VfB Stuttgart.

There is no indication as to if/when Manchester United plan to open talks for Goretzka but their interest for the moment is budding and no concrete negotiations have started with the player or Bayern Munich.

As such, they might first wait to seal Casemiro’s exit before bringing in a replacement.