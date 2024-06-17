Arsenal interested in signing Girona striker Dovbyk



According to Diari de Girona (via SportWitness), Arsenal are one of the clubs interested in signing Girona striker Artem Dovbyk during the summer transfer window.

The Ukrainian star had a fantastic 2023/24 campaign with Girona in Spain. He scored 25 goals and provided another 10 assists as the La Liga outfit qualified for the Champions League against the odds. His progress has caught the attention of several European clubs including Arsenal, who could make an approach to sign him.

Diari de Girona claim that the Gunners are testing the ground over a transfer, but Girona are firm on their stance. They are reluctant to part ways with the 26-year-old unless they receive a fee close to his release clause which stands between £34 million and £42 million. Arsenal could face competition from Atletico Madrid and Napoli.

Striker search

The Gunners were eager to sign Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig earlier this month, but the striker chose to continue with the Bundesliga outfit by penning a new long-term contract. The club are now on the search for alternatives and Dovbyk could be a potential target due to his impressive goalscoring exploits for Girona.

The Ukrainian is a traditional striker who excels with his position in the box. He had a fantastic shot-to-goal conversion rate of 28% in the Spanish La Liga last season which is far better than anyone in the Arsenal squad last season. Kai Havertz was the Gunners’ best in this department with a conversion rate of around 19% in the league.

The price mentioned should not hamper the Gunners, but the big question mark is whether Dovbyk will accept a move to north London where he may not be assured with a starting role. With Havertz’s emergence from the no.9 position this year, any new striker may have to compete for places with the German next season. Dovbyk could prefer to stay at Girona where he is guaranteed to start every game and has the chance to play in the Champions League too.