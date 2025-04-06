Manchester United predicted line-up vs Manchester City

Manchester United will host city rivals Manchester City at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

The Red Devils are languishing in the bottom half of the table and won’t get relegated or achieve a European spot. Therefore, other than pride not much is at stake for them in this fixture.

They won the reverse fixture earlier this season versus the Citizens courtesy of Bruno Fernandes and Amad Diallo’s late strike. The hosts will be hoping to do something similar in this game as well.

Ruben Amorim’s side will be coming into this game off the back of a disappointing 1-0 defeat over Nottingham Forest so they will be looking to return to winning ways this weekend before next week’s crucial Europa League quarter-final first leg against Olympique Lyonnais.

Team news

Diallo may return before the end of this season but isn’t in contention to feature in this encounter. Alongside him, Jonny Evans, Luke Shaw and Lisandro Martínez are all set to miss out on this game due to their problems.

Kobbie Mainoo is close to returning and it remains to be seen whether he will feature in this game. But, Matthijs de Ligt picked up a knock last time out and is in doubt.

Predicted line-up

Andre Onana should keep hold of his place in goal and Harry Maguire might be in the CCB position. Noussair Mazraoui could be on the right and Leny Yoro is likely to be in the LCB role if De Ligt can’t feature. Diogo Dalot may continue in the RWB position and Patrick Dorgu would be on the opposite side.

Manuel Ugarte could be deployed alongside Casemiro in the midfield pivot role. Therefore, Christian Eriksen and Toby Collyer would have to make do with a place on the bench.

Bruno Fernandes is expected to be in one of the No.10 positions in Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 formation with Joshua Zirkzee likely to commence alongside the Portuguese. Therefore, Alejandro Garnacho and Mason Mount should feature as substitutes.

Rasmus Hojlund may commence in the centre-forward position after featuring as a substitute last time out against Nottingham Forest.

Expected Man Utd line-up vs Man City

Onana; Mazraoui, Maguire, Yoro; Dalot, Ugarte, Casemiro, Dorgu; Bruno, Zirkzee, Hojlund