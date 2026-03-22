[Teams] Arsenal vs Manchester City: Confirmed line-ups for Carabao Cup final

The first piece of silverware of the 2025/26 season is up for grabs as Arsenal and Manchester City contest the Carabao Cup final at Wembley this afternoon.

Mikel Arteta has made just two changes from the side that started during the 2-0 victory over Bayer Leverkusen in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie in midweek. The big decision is to recall Kepa Arrizabalaga between the sticks with No.1 David Raya making way.

Jurrien Timber has failed to prove his fitness so he remains on the sidelines meaning Ben White keeps his place at right-back. William Saliba once again partners Gabriel Magalhaes in the middle of Arsenal’s defence while Piero Hincapie is preferred ahead of Riccardo Calafiori at left-back.

Martin Zubimendi and Declan Rice start in midfield once again but Eberechi Eze misses out after picking up an injury in midweek. Martin Odegaard is also still recovering from a knee injury so Kai Havertz is recalled to start in the attacking midfield role today.

Bukayo Saka keeps his place ahead of Noni Madueke on the right wing for Arsenal while Leandro Trossard starts on the left meaning Gabriel Martinelli has to settle for a place among the substitutes.

Viktor Gyokeres leads the line up front for the Gunners so Gabriel Jesus remains on the bench. Max Dowman is among the subs and he’ll hope to get some minutes after his heroics against Everton last weekend.

As for Manchester City, James Trafford starts in goal while Matheus Nunes, Abdukodir Khusanov, Nathan Ake and Nico O’Reilly make-up the back four. Rodri anchors the midfield with Bernardo Silva and Ryan Cherki also selected to start.

Jeremy Doku lines-up on the wing with Antoine Semenyo supporting Erling Haaland in attack. Phil Foden, Savinho and Omar Marmoush are attacking options from the bench.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Arsenal

Kepa; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapie; Zubimendi, Rice, Havertz; Saka, Trossard, Gyökeres.

Subs: Raya, Calafiori, Lewis-Skelly, Mosquera, Norgaard, Martinelli, Madueke, Dowman, Jesus.

Manchester City

Trafford; Nunes, Khusanov, Ake, O’Reilly; Cherki, Rodri, Bernardo, Doku; Semenyo, Haaland

Subs: Donnarumma, Reijnders, Stones, Marmoush, Kovacic, Nico, Ait-Nouri, Savinho, Foden