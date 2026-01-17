Man City Match Centre
[Teams] Man Utd vs Man City: Confirmed line-ups as Mainoo handed start
Michael Carrick begins his tenure as Manchester United boss as they take on Manchester City at Old Trafford this lunchtime. Here are the confirmed line-ups:
Carrick has made five changes from the side that lost to Brighton last time out in the FA Cup but goalkeeper Senne Lammens keeps his place between the sticks. Diogo Dalot also starts once again for United with Harry Maguire coming in to partner Lisandro Martinez in the middle of defence.
Luke Shaw is handed a recall to start at left-back with Leny Yoro named among the substitutes. Kobbie Mainoo – who was frozen out under former boss Rubem Amorim – has been given his first Premier League start of the season. The youngster lines-up alongside Casemiro in the middle of the park meaning Manuel Ugarte is on the bench.
Amad Diallo is back to start in attack along with Patrick Dorgu while Bruno Fernandes also keeps his place. Bryan Mbeumo appears to be leading the line up front for Man Utd so Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko have to settle for places on the bench today.
As for City, Gianluigi Donnarumma keeps goal with a back four of Rico Lewis, Abdukodir Khusanov, Max Alleyne and Nathan Ake sitting in front of him.
Rodrigo starts in midfield along with Bernardo Silva so Tijjani Reijnders has to make do with a place on the bench. Antoine Semenyo gets his first taste of a Manchester Derby as he starts in the Man City attack along with Jeremy Doku.
Phil Foden also starts for City with Erling Haaland leading the line up front so Rayan Cherki is named among the substitutes.
Here are the confirmed line-ups:
Man Utd
Lammens, Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw, Mainoo, Casemiro, Amad, Fernandes, Dorgu, Mbeumo
Subs: Bayindir, Heaven, Malacia, Yoro, J Fletcher, Mount, Ugarte, Cunha, Sesko
Man City
Donnarumma, Lewis, Khusanov, Alleyne, Ake, Rodrigo, Bernardo, Semenyo, Foden, Doku, Haaland
Subs: Trafford, Bettinelli, Reijnders, Cherki, Ait-Nouri, O’Reilly, McAidoo, Mukasa, Mfuni
Man City Match Centre
