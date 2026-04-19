[Teams] Manchester City vs Arsenal: Confirmed line-ups from the Etihad Stadium

We have a potential Premier League title-decider at the Etihad Stadium this afternoon as leaders Arsenal take on second-placed Manchester City.

The Gunners stumbled last weekend as they slipped to a shock 2-1 home defeat to Bournemouth. City took full advantage as they beat Chelsea 3-0 at Stamford Bridge the following day.

Those results leave Arsenal six points clear at the top of the table having played a game more than City. Therefore, the result today will be vital in deciding where the title ends up this season.

Pep Guardiola goes with Abdukodir Khusanov alongside Marc Guehi in the middle of defence. The in-form Nico O’Reilly starts at left-back while Rodri is joined by Bernardo Silva and Rayan Cherki in midfield.

Jeremy Doku starts in the City attack along with Antoine Semenyo with the pair supporting striker Erling Haaland. Phil Foden and Savinho have the make-do with places on the bench.

Mikel Arteta has mixed injury news as Bukayo Saka, Riccardo Calafiori and Jurrien Timber have all been ruled out but Martin Odegaard and Noni Madueke are passed fit to be in the squad today.

David Raya continues in goal while Cristhian Mosquera keeps his place at right-back after impressing last time out. Piero Hincapie starts at left-back ahead of Myles Lewis-Skelly while William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes continue their partnership at the heart of Arsenal’s defence.

Martin Zubimendi anchors the midfield with Declan Rice starting once again for the Gunners in the middle of the park. Odegaard is passed fit to start in the attacking midfield role so he takes the armband from Rice.

With Saka still on the sidelines, Noni Madueke starts on the right flank after recovering from a knee problem. Eberechi Eze starts on the left wing while Kai Havertz comes in to lead the line up front for Arsenal.

Viktor Gyokeres drops to the bench where he’s joined by Gabriel Jesus, Leandro Trossard, Gabriel Martinelli and Max Dowman.

Here are the confirmed line-ups for the game:

Man City

Donnarumma, Nunes, Khusanov, Guéhi, O’Reilly, Rodri, Bernardo, Semenyo, Cherki, Doku, Haaland

Subs: Trafford, Reijnders, Stones, Ake, Marmoush, Nico, Ait-Nouri, Savinho, Foden

Arsenal

Raya; Mosquera, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapie; Zubimendi, Rice; Madueke, Odegaard, Eze; Havertz

Subs: Arrizabalaga, White, Jesus, Martinelli, Gyokeres, Norgaard, Trossard, Lewis-Skelly, Dowman.