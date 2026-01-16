Casemiro and Maguire return for derby | Predicted Manchester United XI vs Manchester City

Michael Carrick is set to begin his tenure as the interim manager of Manchester United with a derby against Manchester City at Old Trafford on Saturday, January 17th, at 12:30 local time on matchday 22 of the Premier League season.

The Red Devils are winless in four matches and were knocked out of the FA Cup last weekend, so there is enough pressure on them to turn the results around and get back to winning ways against a bitter rival.

Here is how they are expected to line-up against the Sky Blues

Goalkeeper – Senne Lammens is expected to keep his place in goal for Man United.

Defenders – Harry Maguire is now fit, so he could come into the line-up at Leny Yoro’s expense. The English international is expected to partner Lisandro Martinez in the heart of the backline. Diogo Dalot could continue at right back with Noussair Mazraoui absent, whereas Patrick Dorgu is expected to keep his place in the team at left back as well.

Casemiro back in midfield

Midfielders – Kobbie Mainoo played only one hour in the previous game in the FA Cup, so he could retain his place in the team and Casemiro might replace Manuel Ugarte to feature alongside the Manchester United academy graduate in the double pivot. Bruno Fernandes is expected to start as the attacking midfielder for the hosts.

Mason Mount might continue to feature on the right wing, while Matheus Cunha could be given the nod on the left flank.

Forward – Benjamin Sesko is in the best run of form in his Manchester United career, and is expected to lead the line against Manchester City this weekend.

Here is how Man United could look on paper.