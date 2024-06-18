Tottenham Hotspur hold talks to sign Riccardo Calafiori

Tottenham Hotspur have held ‘initial talks’ with Bologna centre-back, Riccardo Calafiori, as they set to battle with several European clubs for his signature, according to CaughtOffside.

The Italy International was in terrific form last season – playing a vital role in Bologna’s historic Champions League qualification. His performances in defence were a pivotal reason why the Rossoblù had the third-best defensive record in Serie A last season.

According to CaughtOffside‘s sources, Tottenham and Newcastle United have held talks to sign the 22-year-old – who is also being scouted at the ongoing European Championships by a number of clubs.

The report adds that Calafiori is also being targeted by the likes of AC Milan, Inter Milan and Napoli but the defensive stalwart favours a move to Juventus if he eventually departs the Stadio Renato Dall’Ara this summer.

Although Calafiori is keen on reuniting with his former coach, Thiago Motta at Juventus, the Italian centre-back is also open to a Premier League switch with the report adding that an offer of at least €35m (£29m) would be needed for the versatile defender.

Spurs hold talks for Calafiori

However, there are complications over any possible deal as I Rossoblù will have to pay a 40% fee from whatever amount Calafiori is sold to his former club, Basel. Calafiori’s contract with Bologna will run until 2027, and the club are resolved to not let their priced asset leave without a fight, according to the report.

Ange Postecoglou wants to address his defence this summer after suffering several defensive frailties in the just-concluded season.

The North London club have set their sights on Calafiori – one of the best centre-backs in Europe – to help solve their defensive lapses ahead of the coming season.

The Italian is an archetypal player that will suit Postecoglou’s system. He is effortlessly proficient on the ball, combative in defending and dominant in the air.

His versatility is also a key component among his diverse characteristics, having been deployed in centre-back, left-back and midfield for Bologna last season.

Following reports of several European top clubs indicating interest in the defender, it remains to be seen how swiftly Spurs will act to secure

his transfer this summer.