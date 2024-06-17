Tottenham Hotspur indicate interest in AS Monaco right-back Vanderson 

Tottenham Hotspur are ‘showing interest’ in signing AS Monaco right-back Vanderson in the case of Emerson Royal’s departure this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The 22-year-old was one of the standout right-backs in Ligue 1 last season and was instrumental in helping Monaco secure a Champions League spot next season. He made 20 appearances in the league and his performances have put him on the radar of Tottenham.

According to Romano, Emerson is expected to depart the club this summer and the 25-year-old is currently prioritising a move to Serie A side, AC Milan.

Romano adds that Spurs have earmarked Vanderson as ‘one of the options’ at right-back but a move for him hinges on Emerson’s departure from the North London club.

Tottenham ‘appreciate’ the two-cap Brazil International but the deal will not be an easy one as the Red and Whites are holding on to a fee of more than €40m (£33m), according to the Italian transfer expert.

Spurs eye Vanderson swoop

Spurs’ lack of depth, particularly in defence, were exposed last season when they conceded 61 goals in the Premier League, the joint-most of any team in the top five.

After enjoying a stay at the top of the table during the early months of last season, injuries and suspensions to key defensive stalwarts including Christian Romero and Micky van de Ven saw Spurs slump to fifth place by the end of the campaign.

Following this outcome, Ange Postecoglou has resounded the need for reinforcements and the importance of getting deals done early, and one of the areas Spurs are looking to bolster early is defence.

Adding a player with immense quality like Vanderson would solidify Postecoglou’s right-back depth as the South American would provide top class competition to Pedro Porro. Both players possess outstanding qualities and could be utilised simultaneously in domestic and European competitions next season.

However, luring the Brazilian away from Stade Louis II may not be easy – especially with three years left in his contract. But this is an aspect where Spurs’ chairman, Daniel Levy excels in, having secured the signings of first-team regulars, including James Maddison, Destiny Udogie, and Guglielmo Vicario for cut-price deals.

Vanderson could prove to be a shrewd signing for Spurs and would be tipped to push Pedro Porro for a starting berth if he arrives.