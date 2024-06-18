Tottenham launch bid to sign Brentford star Ivan Toney

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly submitted an official proposal to sign Brentford star Ivan Toney this summer, as per Football Transfers.

The Lilywhites are said to be looking to strengthen several areas of the squad this summer with the centre-forward being among them. A few names have been linked with a move to the newly renovated White Hart Lane but Toney is now emerging as the primary option.

According to the report by Football Transfers, Tottenham have stepped up their efforts to sign the Englishman and have already agreed on personal terms with him.

The report further claims that having wrapped up the agreement regarding the personal terms with the player, Tottenham have submitted a formal proposal worth around £40m.

However, Football Transfers states that Brentford have rejected the offer as they are demanding a fee of around £65m but £55m could be enough to get this deal done for the North London club.

Toney to Tottenham

The report also says that Tottenham are currently in a strong financial state so they would be able to lure Toney to the newly renovated White Hart Lane by matching the Bees’ asking price.

The forward is reportedly keen on leaving Brentford to take a new challenge in his career so he has decided not to sign an extension with the West London club despite entering the final year of it.

Toney has been linked with Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea over the last few weeks, however, it looks like Spurs are going to be his most likely destination should he eventually leaves Brentford over the coming weeks.

The forward is currently out with England to play in the European Championship in Germany and it is going to be interesting to see whether a deal can be struck before the end of the tournament.

England were in action against Serbia last night where the three Lions came away victorious thanks to Jude Bellingham’s solitary goal but Toney remained an unused substitute.

The 28-year-old is a Premier League proven striker and his addition would certainly reinforce Tottenham’s attack should they eventually manage to secure his signature in this transfer window.