Tottenham eye swoop to sign Roma star Tammy Abraham

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing AS Roma star Tammy Abraham this summer, as per the Italian outlet Corriere della Sera via SportWitness.

After appointing Ange Postecoglou as the new manager ahead of last season, the Lilywhites enjoyed a stellar start last term, but they eventually finished fifth in the Premier League and as a result, they couldn’t qualify for the Champions League next season.

Postecoglou previously expressed his desire to fight for big prizes with Spurs going forward so he is keen on reinforcing the squad in this transfer window.

The Australian boss is said to be willing to sign a new defender and midfielder, but signing a new striker is also on his agenda. After letting Harry Kane leave the club last summer, Spurs decided to keep faith in Son Heung-Min and Richarlison to fill the void of the Englishman.

However, while the South Korean looked more comfortable playing in the left flank, the Brazilian struggled with his injury problems last term so it appears Postecoglou has now decided to sign a more proven striker to reinforce the squad. Ivan Toney has been suggested as the primary target, but Abraham is seemingly on his wish-list as well.

Abraham to Tottenham

While citing and translating the print version of Corriere della Sera, Sport Witness has reported that Tottenham are interested in signing the Roma star with the player open to returning to England this summer.

The report further claims that Roma are ready to cashing-in on their star man and want a fee of around £26m. So, it looks like Tottenham can manage to secure the Englishman’s signature should they formalise their interest.

After coming through Chelsea’s youth system, the Englishman showcased glimpses of his qualities for the Blues before making the switch to Roma back in 2021.

Upon joining the Giallorossi, he enjoyed a promising debut campaign but couldn’t replicate the same performance in the following season before remaining sidelined for the majority of last term owing to a serious knee injury.

Abraham is a highly talented player and could be a shrewd signing for Tottenham to reinforce their frontline if they purchase him. However, the forward hasn’t been at his best in recent times so it would be a big gamble for Spurs should they decide to sign him this summer.