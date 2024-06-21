Tottenham to step up efforts to sign Riccardo Calafiori

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly looking to step up their efforts to sign Bologna star Riccardo Calafiori this summer, as per the Italian outlet Tutto Juve.

The Lilywhites currently have Radu Dragusin, Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven as their centre-back options. However, Ange Postecoglou appears to be looking to sign a new centre-back ahead of next season to add depth to the backline, especially after their European qualification.

Having already got two right-footed centre-backs, the Lilywhites boss is seemingly willing to sign a new left-footed one to support Van de Ven next season with Calafiori emerging as a serious option.

The Italian has burst onto the scene after displaying an impressive performance for Bologna last season and after his recent eye-catching displays, he has now secured his place in Italy’s starting eleven.

According to the report by Tutto Juve, Tottenham are interested in signing Calafiori and are set to step up their efforts to lure him to the newly renovated White Hart Lane.

Calafiori to Tottenham

The report further claims that Bologna want a fee of around £34m-£38m to sell their star man and Tottenham have no problem matching the Italian club’s asking price to secure his signature.

However, the Italian outlet states that Calafiori doesn’t want to leave Italy and he will only join Juventus should he leaves Bologna this summer.

The Bianconeri have recently appointed Thiago Motta as their new manager and under the Italian’s tutelage, Calafiori showcased his best at Bologna last season. So, it seems the pair is willing to reunite as Juventus are also keen on signing him.

Therefore, Tottenham will have to find a way to persuade the 22-year-old to move to the newly renovated White Hart Lane should they decide to make a swoop to sign him this summer.

Calafiori is a versatile player as he can play in the centre-back position as well as the left-back role. He possesses every attribute to become a world-class defender in future so he would be a great coup for Tottenham if they purchase him.

However, it looks like it is going to be difficult for the North London club to sign the Bologna star in this transfer window to reinforce their defensive department.