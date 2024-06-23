Tottenham showing ‘most serious’ interest in Szymanski

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly showing the ‘most serious’ interest in signing Fenerbahce star Sebastian Szymanski this summer, as per the Turkish outlet Aslinda.

The North London club are said to be looking to reinforce the squad in this transfer window to continue the rebuild under Ange Postecoglou’s guidance. The Australian boss is reportedly willing to sign a new centre-back and striker but purchasing a new midfielder is on his agenda as well.

However, according to the report by Aslinda, Tottenham are also planning to sign a new number ten with Szymanski high on their wish-list.

The report further claims that Lazio and Olympique de Marseille are also keen on signing him but the Lilywhites are showing the ‘most serious’ interest in securing his signature.

Aslinda also states that Tottenham are planning to open talks with Fenerbahce over this deal soon and they are ready to spend a fee of around £17m for the Polish international.

Szymanski to Tottenham

The 25-year-old enjoyed a productive campaign last term, scoring 13 goals and registering 19 assists in 55 appearances in all competitions. Following his impressive performances for Fenerbahce, the midfielder has been called up to play for his country in the European Championship.

Szymanski started for Poland in the first game against Netherlands but he couldn’t manage to showcase his best so he was substituted during the interval. Following that, he remained an unused substitute in the next game against Austria.

Poland have lost both of their games in the European Championship so they have been knocked out of this competition. So, this raises the question of whether he possesses the necessary qualities to take the next step.

However, Spurs already have James Maddison as the first choice number ten so they could opt to sign Szymanski to deputise the former Leicester City star.

The 25-year-old is technically sound, can play threading passes between the lines, has the ability to create opportunities for attackers, can finish off his chances and also works hard without possession.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually secure the Polish international’s signature if he leaves the Turkish club in this transfer window.